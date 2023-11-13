Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty Makes Impressive Return on Investment

Indian actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty has seen a remarkable return on her investment in Honasa Consumer, an Indian company that recently went public. While Shetty sold a portion of her shares for $4.7 million, she still maintains ownership of 230,000 shares valued at approximately $908,000.

Shetty’s initial investment in Honasa Consumer was made in 2018, where she purchased shares for around $0.56 each. With the recent sale, she has made a profit of about 674 percent on her investment. This successful investment has significantly contributed to Shetty’s overall net worth, which was estimated to be around $18 million prior to the sale.

Aside from her acting career, Shetty has also dabbled in angel investing in the direct-to-consumer space. She has made investments in various Indian start-ups, including 100Percent Nourishment, a company that offers indulgent yet healthy food products.

Shetty’s success as an investor showcases her financial acumen and business savvy. Her keen eye for promising ventures has allowed her to diversify her income streams and grow her wealth outside of the entertainment industry.

Additionally, Shetty’s entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond investing. Alongside her husband Raj Kundra, she was a stakeholder in the Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals. They also own properties in Mumbai and the UK.

(Source: The Economic Times newspaper)