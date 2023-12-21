Surprising Winner Takes the Crown on Celebrity MasterChef 2023

In a stunning turn of events on the recent episode of Celebrity MasterChef, singer Duncan James emerged as the unexpected winner of the Christmas edition. Facing tough competition from fellow contestants Mel Blatt, Richard Blackwood, and Faye Winter, Duncan’s culinary skills stood out.

The celebrities were tasked with creating classic Australian Christmas dishes for the first challenge, and all four impressed judges John Torode and Greg Wallace. Duncan and Richard received special praise from guest judge Peter Andre for their “brilliant” Beer Can Chicken and BBQ Prawn Platter dishes, while Mel and Faye impressed with their desserts.

For the final round, the contestants had to create their own ultimate Christmas dinner. Faye chose to go vegetarian with a nut roast, while Duncan wowed the judges with his Turkey Wellington and “well-made” spiced sticky toffee pudding. Gregg Wallace even commented that the turkey was of the quality one would expect from a top restaurant.

The judges’ unanimous decision to crown Duncan as the Christmas champion left him in disbelief. “Are you being serious?! Thank you so much, oh my God. I can’t believe it!” he exclaimed before calling his mom to share the good news.

Duncan expressed his joy, describing it as one of the best things that has ever happened to him. His win serves as a reminder that sometimes the underdog can come out on top.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 continues to surprise and delight audiences with its diverse range of contestants and mouth-watering creations. Tune in to BBC One to catch all the cooking action!