New Celebrity Management Company Emerges in India

A new player has entered the celebrity management industry in India, as Bling Entertainment merges with Matrix. The move signals a consolidation in the growing industry, with the merged entity being led Swati Iyer as CEO.

Matrix, founded Reshma Shetty and Vivek Kamath, already represents a roster of popular Indian film actors, including Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The company also represents prominent directors such as Rohit Shetty and Zoya Akhtar. In a recent expansion into the sports category, they signed cricketer KL Rahul.

With the merger, Matrix will now take on the talent formerly represented Bling. This includes notable names like Vidya Balan, Radhika Madan, and directors Konkona Sen Sharma and Sandeep Modi, among others.

Apart from managing movie, TV, streaming, endorsements, events, and digital portfolios for their talent, Matrix also has partnerships with celebrity private labels such as Ed-a-Mamma, Kay Beauty, and Anomaly. These collaborations have allowed celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to venture into entrepreneurial endeavors.

The celebrity management industry in Bollywood is currently dominated agencies like Spice PR, Raindrop Media, and Universal Communications, which handle the media and public relations for top actors and directors. However, with new entrants like Bling Entertainment and Matrix, the competition is heating up.

This is not the first time a production house in Bollywood has ventured into talent management. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency and Yash Raj Films both have their talent management arms. These companies manage the careers of popular actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

As the celebrity management industry continues to evolve and expand in India, the merger between Bling Entertainment and Matrix marks a significant development in this space.