The Quirks and Secrets of Celebrity Makeup Artists

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes when celebrities are getting their makeup done? Celebrity makeup artists spill the beans on the quirks and secrets of stars like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Charlize Theron, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. While maintaining their glamour, these stars have their own unique and interesting preferences when it comes to their beauty routines.

Ariana Grande: Prefers Filters

Ariana Grande, known for her iconic high ponytail, has an interesting preference during glam sessions. Instead of looking at herself in the mirror, the 30-year-old singer prefers to view her face through her phone camera with a filter, creating a digital enhancement. This might explain why she always looks flawless in her social media pictures. Fortunately, she has successfully overcome her spray tan addiction, a phase where she would insist on excessive amounts of fake tan even when advised otherwise.

Jennifer Lopez: Inspired Her Younger Self

Jennifer Lopez, acclaimed for her age-defying looks, finds inspiration in her photos from her 20s during her makeup sessions. At 54, Lopez attributes her youthful glow to sleep and meticulous skincare, alongside the skilled touch of makeup artists who work their magic to enhance her natural beauty.

Nicki Minaj: A Total Germaphobe

Rapper Nicki Minaj has her own interpretation of clean beauty. Aged 40, Minaj is a self-described germaphobe and demands that her makeup artists use brand-new products and brushes. She even ensures that nothing has been used on any other celebrity before it touches her skin. Hygiene is key for her.

Charlize Theron: The Life of the Party

Charlize Theron knows how to have a good time while getting ready for events. The 48-year-old Oscar winner turns her glam sessions into a party. With champagne flowing, jokes cracking, and a dirty mouth, Theron creates a fun and lively atmosphere for her makeup artist and hairstylist. No wonder everyone loves working with her.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner: Insistent on Perfection

Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have a keen eye for detail when it comes to their makeup. Kylie, 26, spends hours on her glam sessions, already arriving with a full face of makeup. She is precise and particular about her looks, refusing to start fresh even with a new makeup artist. Kendall, 28, known as the tomboy of the family, is also particular about her makeup. She insists on symmetrical and perfectly straight eyeliner, making sure every tiny detail is flawless. Their family makeup artists admit they sometimes get nervous working with Kendall due to her perfectionism.

Hailey Bieber: Justin’s Overly Attached

Hailey Bieber's husband, Justin Bieber, seems to be overly attached during her makeup sessions. At 29, Justin often hovers over her glam squad, showing immense attachment and interest in her beauty routine. While it may not be out of jealousy or control, his presence during her makeup application can sometimes become a bit overwhelming for the team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do celebrities always look perfect without filters?

Celebrities, just like anyone else, have their own insecurities. Filters and professional makeup play a huge role in enhancing their appearance both on social media and in real life.

Q: How do celebrities maintain their youthful looks?

A combination of factors including skincare, a healthy lifestyle, and the expertise of makeup artists help celebrities maintain their youthful appearance. Adequate sleep, a nutritious diet, and proper skincare routines are often mentioned as key secrets to their ageless beauty.

Q: Are there any celebrity makeup artists who refuse to work with certain stars?

While it’s not widely known, some makeup artists may decline working with certain celebrities due to their reputation, demands, or difficult behavior. However, this does not apply to all makeup artists, and the majority work with a wide range of celebrities.

Q: Is it common for celebrities to have their own makeup artists?

Yes, it is quite common for celebrities to have their own personal makeup artists. These artists understand the specific preferences and requirements of their clients, allowing for consistent and personalized looks.

Q: Do celebrities have any say in the products used on their skin?

Most celebrities have a say in the products used on their skin since they often have sensitive skin or specific allergies. Artists make sure to consult with them and choose products that work well with their skin type.

