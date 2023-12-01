The Rise of Rancho Mirage: A Haven for Hollywood Stars

In the mid-20th century, a wave of A-list Hollywood stars left Palm Springs and Los Angeles in search of a more private and exclusive lifestyle. Their destination? Rancho Mirage, a neighboring city that offered the perfect blend of luxury and discretion. This year, Rancho Mirage is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a city—a testament to its enduring appeal among the rich and famous.

Notable celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Lucille Ball, and even Frank Morgan (who played the wizard in The Wizard of Oz) made Rancho Mirage their home. These stars sought refuge from the party scene and constant paparazzi in Palm Springs, opting for the tranquility and country club lifestyle that Rancho Mirage offered.

But it wasn’t just Hollywood stars who found solace in this desert oasis. Presidents, too, frequented Rancho Mirage, earning the city the nickname “Playground of the Presidents.” From Eisenhower to Obama, numerous golf-loving presidents have played on Rancho Mirage’s courses. Gerald and Betty Ford even lived in the city for several years, with Betty Ford co-founding the renowned Betty Ford Center in 1982.

Rancho Mirage’s allure extends beyond its celebrity residents. The city is home to the historic Tamarisk Country Club and Thunderbird Heights, both synonymous with luxury and exclusivity. Renowned singer, actress, and talk show host Dinah Shore even founded The Dinah Shore golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in 1972.

In recent years, Rancho Mirage has seen a revival of its architectural heritage. A prime example is a historic home on Rancho Road, which has been reimagined architect Sean Lockyer and designer Anthony Cochran. The property seamlessly combines classic desert-ranch style with modern updates, offering a unique blend of intimacy and contemporary elegance.

Whether it’s the lure of privacy, the prestigious country clubs, or the timeless desert charm, Rancho Mirage continues to attract those in search of the perfect retreat. As Rancho Mirage celebrates its 50th anniversary, the city’s legacy as a haven for Hollywood stars and presidents stands strong.

