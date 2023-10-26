Get Ready for a Night of Fun: New Episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Premieres on ABC

Get ready to test your knowledge and watch your favorite celebrities compete for a good cause on the exciting game show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” On Wednesday, October 25, ABC will air a brand-new episode at 8 p.m. EST. Don’t worry if you can’t catch it live on TV – you can still join in on the fun streaming the show on Hulu.

Hulu, a popular streaming platform, offers viewers the opportunity to watch full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. Even better, you can enjoy up to one month free on Hulu or bundle your subscription with ESPN+ and Disney+ for a complete entertainment experience.

In this latest episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” talented celebrities Mira Sorvino, Adam Rodriguez, and Peter Schrager will go head-to-head, answering trivia questions in various categories. Not only will you have the opportunity to witness their impressive knowledge, but their participation also supports a variety of charity organizations, adding an admirable philanthropic angle to this entertaining game show.

FAQs

How can I watch “Celebrity Jeopardy!” if I don’t have cable TV?

No need to worry if you don’t have access to cable TV. You can stream “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on popular platforms like Hulu. Take advantage of their free one-month trial or consider bundling Hulu with ESPN+ and Disney+ for even more options and exclusive content.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a leading streaming platform that allows viewers to access a vast library of content. From binge-watching full seasons of popular shows to enjoying blockbuster movies and Hulu’s very own original series, there’s something for everyone. With Hulu, you can dive into a world of entertainment, all at your fingertips.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for an evening of laughter, excitement, and friendly competition. Tune in to ABC or stream the new episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on Hulu. Don’t miss out on the chance to support charity organizations while enjoying a thrilling game show experience.