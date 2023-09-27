“Celebrity Jeopardy!” Returns for a New Season on ABC

The highly anticipated new season of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is set to premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. If you’re unable to watch the episode live on ABC, you can catch it on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

For those who are unfamiliar, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is a special edition of the famous game show that features notable celebrities as contestants. The contestants compete to win money for charity organizations of their choice. This unique twist adds an extra layer of excitement and purpose to the gameplay.

In the upcoming episode, celebrity contestants Mark Duplass, Emily Hampshire, and Utkarsh Ambudkar will battle it out for a chance to secure a victory for their chosen charities. It promises to be a thrilling and entertaining competition, showcasing the knowledge and quick thinking of these talented individuals.

If you don’t have cable TV, don’t worry! Hulu offers a convenient alternative for streaming “Celebrity Jeopardy!” You can sign up for a Hulu subscription and gain access to the show, along with a vast library of other content, including full seasons of exclusive series, current-season episodes, hit movies, Hulu Originals, and kids shows.

Additionally, Hulu provides new subscribers with the opportunity to enjoy up to one month free. This trial period allows you to test out the platform’s features and selection before committing to a subscription. For sports enthusiasts, Hulu also offers the option to bundle with ESPN+ and Disney+ for a complete entertainment package.

To catch all the excitement of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and support your favorite celebrities as they compete for charity, head over to Hulu and start streaming. Don’t miss out on this engaging and philanthropic game show experience.

