New Celebrity Jeopardy! Episode Promises Exciting Competition

Celebrity Jeopardy! is back with a brand-new episode featuring three talented contestants: actor and comedienne Heather McMahan, comedian Cedric the Entertainer, and actress Cynthia Nixon. These celebrities may not have any Jeopardy experience, but they are ready to put their knowledge to the test.

The anticipation is high as viewers eagerly await tonight’s episode. Will McMahan’s quick wit and comedic timing give her an advantage? Will Cedric the Entertainer’s years of experience in the entertainment industry help him navigate the gameboard? Or will Nixon’s acting skills translate into success on the Jeopardy stage? Only time will tell.

One thing is for certain: tonight’s episode promises to be a hotly contested battle. Fans of the show can expect an exciting competition that will keep them on the edge of their seats until the final moments of the game.

Unfortunately, we won't be able to live-tweet statistics during the episode, but this page will be updated during each commercial break.

Get ready to test your knowledge and enjoy an evening of intellectual competition as these celebrities go head-to-head on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Contestant photo credit: jeopardy.com [source]