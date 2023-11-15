Israeli Chef Eyal Shani Brings Kosher Innovation to New York with Malka

Celebrity Israeli Chef Eyal Shani has arrived in New York City to launch his 41st restaurant, Malka. This is his first certified kosher eatery outside of Israel. Shani, known for his activism and globally recognized restaurants, has been working tirelessly since the start of the war in Israel. He closed all 12 of his Tel Aviv restaurants and transformed them into “food factories,” where volunteers prepared 4,000 meals daily for soldiers on the front line.

However, last week Shani decided to reopen several Tel Aviv restaurants to create a space for clients to gather and engage in discussions. Despite the challenges, Shani’s dedication paid off when he earned his first Michelin star for his restaurant Shmoné. Although initially unable to celebrate, Shani recognized the happiness in seeing his partners and chefs receive the prestigious recognition while proudly wearing the flag of Israel.

Shani’s ultimate goal with Malka, located on the Upper West Side, is to introduce a kosher restaurant that breaks away from traditional conventions. He plans to create a Jewish-inflected ramen soup made with chicken, a signature dish that effortlessly combines Jewish flavors with global cuisine. While personally not observant, Shani opened Malka in Tel Aviv five years ago to cater to kosher consumers who craved his food.

Malka’s menu will feature a variety of delectable dishes, including thinly-pounded schnitzel stuffed with mashed potatoes, beetroot carpaccio, and a Jerusalem mezze platter with falafel and hummus made from Mexican chickpeas. Shani hopes to attract both Jewish and non-Jewish customers with Malka’s seasonal menu showcasing the flavors of Israeli cuisine.

In line with his vision for Malka, Shani plans to offer a menu that is more plant-based than meat-centric. The use of high-quality olive oil, a staple ingredient, takes center stage in his kosher establishments. Despite the prohibition on mixing milk and meat in kosher cuisine, Shani insists on using the finest olive oils sourced from Spain, Italy, and Israel. Additionally, the produce used at Malka will be top-notch, with vegetables sourced from upstate New York or California, and locally grown tomatoes for that authentic taste.

With Malka, Chef Eyal Shani seeks to create a unique dining experience, where people from diverse backgrounds can come together, enjoy exquisite kosher cuisine, and dance the night away. By breaking new ground in the kosher culinary scene, Shani is making his mark challenging traditional norms and introducing fresh and exciting flavors to diners in New York and beyond.

