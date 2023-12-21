Study Reveals Consumer Attitudes towards Celebrity and Influencer Endorsements

A recent study conducted Storyblok, the headless CMS platform, sheds light on consumer attitudes towards celebrity and influencer endorsements. Contrary to popular belief, the study found that such endorsements can actually present a risk to holiday sales.

According to the survey of 1,000 consumers, 25% of respondents stated that they are turned off from making a purchase when a celebrity or influencer endorses a product. Only 19% of consumers reported being actively encouraged to make a purchase these endorsements. Surprisingly, almost 60% of respondents said that celebrity or influencer endorsements do not influence their purchasing decisions.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that older customers are more likely to be put off these endorsements. Only 13% of respondents aged 35 and above expressed interest in celebrity or influencer endorsements. This is significant because data suggests that the value of customers also tends to increase with age.

Thomas Peham, the VP of Marketing at Storyblok, explained, “An influencer endorsement is a double-edged sword. Although it might attract a younger audience to a brand, it can actively discourage other, higher value shoppers.” Peham emphasized that these endorsements not only fail to encourage sales, but actually make a significant number of consumers less likely to buy a product.

This research challenges the prevailing notion that celebrity and influencer endorsements are universally effective for driving sales. Instead, it suggests that brands need to carefully consider their target audience and the channels on which they can be reached. The success of an endorsement lies in its ability to generate a positive response from the specific segment of the audience that is most valuable to the brand.

In conclusion, the study highlights the importance of a more nuanced approach to celebrity and influencer marketing. Brands must choose their endorsers wisely and understand the preferences and attitudes of their target audience in order to maximize the impact of these endorsements.