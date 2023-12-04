New Exhibit Explores the Power and Complexity of Black Hair

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Renowned celebrity hairstylist and motivational speaker, Johnny Wright, is concluding his successful Naturally You summer tour with a groundbreaking art exhibition titled UNTANGLED: Combing through the Roots of Black Hair. The exhibit, which will be held on December 7th and 8th at Art Basel Miami Beach, aims to unravel the multifaceted world of Black hair and explore its significance beyond mere aesthetics.

Through a curated collection of artwork, UNTANGLED celebrates the resilience, beauty, and cultural pride associated with Black hair. By delving into the rich history and personal stories intertwined with Black hair, the exhibition invites viewers to engage in a thought-provoking conversation about this vital element of self-expression and identity.

Co-curator Gia Harewood emphasizes that Black hair carries more weight than meets the eye. It embodies ancestral legacies and has been a source of pain, shame, celebration, and revolution. UNTANGLED sheds light on these complexities through the lens of art, providing a platform for discussion and exploration.

The exhibition will feature an Artists Talk moderated Johnny Wright on Thursday, December 7th, offering a deeper insight into the artistic processes and inspirations behind the featured work. On Friday, December 8th, the event will continue with a live hair activation and panel discussion Carol’s Daughter, showcasing statement hair artist Naeemah Lafond.

This exhibition goes beyond being a mere display of artwork; it is a celebration of Black hair’s significance and a testament to the power of embracing one’s natural beauty. UNTANGLED invites everyone to join the conversation and engage with the powerful showcase at this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach.

FAQ

Q: What is UNTANGLED: Combing through the Roots of Black Hair?

A: UNTANGLED is an art exhibition curated celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright, exploring the significance of Black hair and celebrating its beauty, resilience, and cultural pride.

Q: When and where will the exhibition take place?

A: The exhibition will be held on December 7th and 8th at Art Basel Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

Q: What can visitors expect from the exhibition?

A: Visitors can expect to see a curated collection of artwork that delves into the complexities of Black hair, as well as engage in conversations and panel discussions with industry experts.

Q: Why is Black hair significant?

A: Black hair is more than just aesthetics; it is a vital element of self-expression and identity. It carries personal stories and political weight rooted in ancestral legacies.

Q: Who is organizing the exhibition?

A: The exhibition is curated Johnny Wright and co-curated Gia Harewood. It is made possible Myavana and Carol’s Daughter.