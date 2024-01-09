Star-Studded Lineup of Celebrities Confirmed for CES 2024 in Las Vegas

A wave of excitement is set to hit CES 2024, as a star-studded lineup of celebrities from various industries gears up to make appearances at the world’s largest tech conference. From actors to musicians, athletes to entrepreneurs, these notable personalities are set to draw attention to important issues in the tech industry.

Among the confirmed celebrity appearances at CES 2024 is the renowned actor Robert Downey Jr., best known for his iconic portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey Jr. will be joining MediaLink’s Marketing Reinvented conference session on January 9, contributing his insights and expertise.

In addition to Downey Jr., other celebrities scheduled to make appearances include Blake Griffin, former NBA player for the Boston Celtics, and Ryan Kalil, television producer and former NFL player for the Carolina Panthers. T-Pain, the well-known music artist and record producer, is also set to grace the event.

AARP’s AgeTech Collaborative, which brings together various stakeholders in the AgeTech ecosystem, will also feature celebrity guests. This includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, an actor and music artist, as well as members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show Freestyle Love Supreme.

Furthermore, CES 2024 will welcome an array of other celebrities, such as Steve Aoki, the renowned DJ and music producer. David Benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss, television writers and co-creators of the hit series Game of Thrones, will be present at the Netflix booth on January 9. Mark Cuban, the influential entrepreneur and part-owner of the Dallas Mavericks, will be speaking about healthcare transformation.

The presence of these celebrities highlights the importance of CES as a platform for addressing key issues in the tech industry. Their participation will undoubtedly add an extra layer of excitement and entertainment to the conference, making CES 2024 an event to remember.

For further details about CES 2024 and the complete lineup of presenters and events, visit the official website at CES.tech.