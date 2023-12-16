Streamers Absent from Top Documentary Nominations A Sign of Backlash?

The recent announcements of the top feature documentaries the International Documentary Association (IDA), Cinema Eye Honors, and Gotham Awards reveal a notable absence: titles from streaming giants Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+. This has led to speculation of a potential backlash against streamers in the documentary film industry.

The lists of nominated films are dominated non-U.S. productions, further emphasizing the snub of streamers. This trend is evident in the Gotham Awards’ nominations like Kino Lorber’s Four Daughters, PBS’ 20 Days in Mariupol, and Cinema Guild’s Our Body. The IDA’s shortlist also includes international titles such as Morocco’s The Mother of All Lies, Colombia’s Anhell69, and South African artist portrait Milisuthando. The absence of major studio films and streamer titles was not an intentional decision but reflects a clear preference for independent productions.

Streamers have previously dominated the documentary race, with Netflix winning back-to-back Oscars in 2020 and 2021 with American Factory and My Octopus Teacher, respectively. However, this year, Netflix’s long-serving head of documentaries, Lisa Nishimura, departed from the company, pointing towards a significant shift within the streaming giant. Netflix has also reduced spending on acquisitions and commissions, indicating a change in their documentary strategy.

Furthermore, there is growing concern about the trend of “vanidocs” where celebrity-focused productions prioritize the subjects’ control over the narrative. Prime Video’s Rooney, Apple TV+’s The Super Models, and Disney+’s Stan Lee are examples of this shift. Netflix, in particular, has seen a change in their documentary offerings, producing more soft-touch and historically flexible projects, drawing criticism for deviating from hard-hitting current affairs-focused films.

The absence of streamer titles in the top nominations may indicate a larger concern among documentarians about the authenticity and integrity of documentary filmmaking. As the community tries to send a message, it remains to be seen whether the Academy’s documentary branch will echo this sentiment in their own nominations. The announcement of the Academy’s documentary feature shortlist on December 21st will shed more light on the matter.