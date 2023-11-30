New Sushi Experience Comes to Healdsburg, Infusing Local Flavors with Global Techniques

After months of anticipation, the Matheson restaurant is set to unveil its latest culinary endeavor on December 1st. Chef-owner Dustin Valette has partnered with the Los Angeles-based group Sushi Scratch to bring a unique sushi dining experience to Healdsburg.

Sushi Scratch initially began as a pop-up concept and has since expanded across multiple locations, including Beverly Hills, Montecito, Miami, Austin, Chicago, Montreal, Seattle, and Los Angeles. Known for its one-Michelin-starred Montecito spot, where even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle frequent, Sushi Scratch has gained a reputation for its extraordinary omakase feasts.

The Healdsburg location will offer a 17-course omakase menu, limited to just 12 diners per seating. The dishes will feature nigiri sushi crafted from Lee’s proprietary recipes, using fish and shellfish sourced directly from Tokyo’s renowned Toyosu Fish Market.

Guests can expect a stunning sensory experience as they indulge in this culinary journey. Pricing for the omakase feast will be $185 per person, with an additional 20% service charge. Beverage pairings, including sakes, micro cocktails, beers, and Japanese whiskies, will range from $105 to $125.

This new addition to the Matheson represents a departure from its previous focus on local Sonoma County cuisine. However, Valette, a Healdsburg native, views it as a celebration of the town’s heritage. The restaurant is adorned with locally crafted art, and the menu showcases the very best ingredients from around the world.

As Healdsburg’s culinary landscape undergoes criticism for losing its local character, the Matheson aims to infuse the area with a vibrant blend of global techniques and local flavors. The collaboration with Sushi Scratch brings together the expertise of two esteemed chef teams, promising a dining experience that will captivate and delight.

For reservations and more information on the Matheson and Sushi Scratch, visit thematheson.com or call 707-723-1106.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is omakase?

Omakase is a Japanese dining style where the chef creates a customized menu for the guests, showcasing their culinary skills and chosen ingredients.

2. What is nigiri sushi?

Nigiri sushi is a type of sushi that consists of a small ball of rice topped with a slice of fresh fish or seafood.

3. How much does the omakase feast cost at the Matheson?

The price for the omakase feast at the Matheson is $185 per person, plus an automatic 20% service charge.

4. Are there beverage pairings available?

Yes, there are beverage pairings available at the Matheson’s omakase feast. The range of drink options, including sakes, micro cocktails, beers, and Japanese whiskies, will cost between $105 and $125.

5. What is the location of the Matheson?

The Matheson is located at 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg.