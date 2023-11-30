Lucio Di Rosa Expands Boutique Showroom Concept in Milan

Lucio Di Rosa, an industry veteran known for dressing A-list celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Reese Witherspoon, is expanding his boutique showroom concept with a new unit in Palazzo Meli Lupi di Soragna in Milan. The palazzo, dating back to the 19th century, has been carefully restored Di Rosa, who has preserved its original features while adding his personal touch.

The showroom will be filled with stunning artwork, including pieces Ettore Sottsass and Milo Rau. Di Rosa’s attention to detail and his passion for luxury will be evident in every aspect of the space. He aims to create an environment that exudes both perfection and warmth, a place where his clients can feel at home.

LDR22 Milan will officially open its doors on December 4th, with a launch cocktail party scheduled for December 13th. The showroom will not only serve as a space to showcase products but also offer a range of services such as international press office consultancy, event planning, talent scouting, and charitable partnerships. Di Rosa believes that luxury clothes must be displayed as such and wants to provide a safe and private haven for his clients away from paparazzi and prying eyes.

In addition to his work with luxury brands, Di Rosa is also an avid art collector. He plans to use the palazzo as a platform to support emerging artists and provide them with a space for experimentation. He has enlisted the help of art consultant and curator Jessica Tanghetti to oversee the artistic concept of the showroom.

With his extensive experience in the industry and his knack for pairing brands with the right celebrities, Di Rosa has gained a reputation as a celebrity matchmaker. He understands that the success of these partnerships lies in careful analysis and a strong brand fit. Di Rosa’s mission is to develop long-term synergies between brands and the entertainment industry, creating unforgettable fashion moments.

