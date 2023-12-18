Meet the Celebrities Escaping to the Countryside

Planning a relaxing getaway to the countryside? You might just bump into some familiar faces! Here are the celebrities who are taking part in the idyllic show Celebrity Escape to the Country:

Christopher Biggins: This 74-year-old actor and television presenter has been in the business since 1970. Biggins is best known for his roles in Jesus Christ Superstar and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. In 2007, he even won the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Jenny Ryan AKA The Vixen: Jenny Ryan is a 41-year-old quizzer and television personality. You may recognize her as one of the chasers on ITV’s The Chase. Since appearing on the show, she has also taken part in Celebrity MasterChef and The X Factor: Celebrity.

Janette Manrara: 40-year-old Janette Manrara is a professional dancer known for her time on Strictly Come Dancing. Although she left the show in 2021, she now hosts Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two alongside singer Fleur East.

Aljaž Škorjanec: Like his wife Janette, Aljaž Škorjanec is also a professional dancer and has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. During his time on the show, he was paired with Gemma Atkinson, Abbey Clancy, and Clara Amfo.

Cheryl Baker: 69-year-old Cheryl Baker is an English singer and TV presenter who rose to fame as a member of Bucks Fizz and won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest. Outside of her singing career, she has appeared on various television programs including Dancing on Ice.

Ranj Singh: Dr. Ranj Singh is a 44-year-old doctor and television presenter who gained popularity for co-creating and hosting the CBeebies show Get Well Soon. He was also a resident doctor on This Morning and participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

If you happen to spot these celebrities during your countryside escapades, be sure to say hello! Celebrity Escape to the Country airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Monday, December 18th at 3pm.