Top 15 Celebrity Encounters in New York State: A Closer Look

New York State has always been a hub for celebrities, attracting them with its vibrant energy and numerous opportunities for work and play. As we reflect on the year 2023, let’s take a closer look at some of the most memorable celebrity encounters that took place in the state.

1. Jim Carrey: Finding solace in Sound Healings Adirondacks, actor Jim Carrey immersed himself in a rejuvenating sound bath experience in October.

2. A-Rod’s Saratoga Visit: Former Major League Baseball player A-Rod made a pit stop at The Merc in Saratoga during July, adding a touch of stardom to the bustling city.

3. Jason Momoa: On November 14th, the charismatic Jason Momoa graced the stage at The Colony in Woodstock, NY with his magnetic presence.

4. Cole Hauser’s Game Night: Yellowstone star Cole Hauser enjoyed a Syracuse University men’s basketball game in January, showcasing his support for the team.

5. Robert Pattinson: The beloved actor known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series dined at Cinnamon in Rhinebeck, NY, adding a sprinkle of stardom to the charming town.

6. Ben Stiller’s Stop: Utica Train Station became a temporary hub for actor Ben Stiller, who is also taking on the role of Executive Producer for the Apple TV series, ‘Severance,’ filmed in Utica.

7. Bill Murray’s Basketball Affair: The legendary Ghostbuster, Bill Murray, graced MVP Arena in Albany to cheer on his son Luke Murray as he coached the UCONN Huskies men’s basketball team in the NCAA tournament.

8. Ethan Hawke’s Movie Night: Fans were delighted to spot actor Ethan Hawke at the Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia, NY, where he enjoyed the latest installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

9. Eugene Levy’s Culinary Delight: Adding his name to the list of celebrity diners at Pastabilities Armory Square in Syracuse, Eugene Levy indulged in a delicious meal in April.

10. Carlos Santana’s Kingston Adventure: Musician Carlos Santana infused his talent into the atmosphere of Frank Guido’s restaurant in Kingston, NY during August.

11. Kelsey Grammer’s Cheers: February brought Kelsey Grammer to the Belleayre Mountain Resort in the Catskills, where he donned the role of a bartender to the delight of visitors.

12. Dave Portnoy’s Upstate Journey: Barstool Sports’ ‘One Bite Everybody Knows the Rules’ guy, Dave Portnoy, explored the wonders of Upstate New York, bringing his unique perspective to the region.

13. Michael Douglas’ Berkshires Encounter: Just beyond the New York border, Hollywood legend Michael Douglas graced The Rusty Anchor in Pittsfield, MA, filming scenes for an upcoming movie.

14. Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Rhinebeck Getaway: In October, Rhinebeck, NY, became the backdrop for a memorable day for actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, as he explored the town with a family and embraced its sights.

15. Celebrities Born in New York: From Manhattan to Buffalo, Glens Falls to Schenectady, New York State has been the birthplace of numerous celebrities spanning various fields. Explore the gallery to discover 50 notable figures hailing from the Empire State.

As we bid farewell to the remarkable encounters of 2023, it’s clear that New York State continues to draw celebrities from all walks of life, providing them with experiences that leave a lasting impression.