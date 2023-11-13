New Furniture Collection Brings Authentic Luxury to Modern Homes

A refreshing approach to luxury furniture is hitting the market with the launch of Dara Maison, a furniture collection designed Dara Huang, founder of the renowned interiors firm Design Haus Liberty. The collection aims to challenge the fast-fashion mentality and instead offers investment pieces that will stand the test of time.

One of the standout pieces in the collection is the Athena sofa, a unique combination of orthogonal and curved design, which creates soft lines and a modular structure. Huang describes the sofa as a bestseller and a perfect blend of style and functionality.

But what sets Dara Maison apart is its commitment to authenticity and sustainability. The collection includes stone tables that are not only visually stunning but are also designed to last a lifetime. Huang believes that luxury should be synonymous with real materials and craftsmanship.

Influenced her own experience as a single mother, Huang ensures that her furniture designs cater to the needs of families. The sofas are stain-proof and easily cleaned, making them child-friendly without compromising on style and elegance. Huang aims to eliminate the divide between functional and luxurious furniture, offering pieces that can be both used and admired.

When asked about her definition of luxury, Huang emphasized the importance of authenticity. She values the natural beauty of materials and appreciates the story behind each piece. For her, luxury is about having real, solid furniture that adds character and charm to a home.

With the launch of Dara Maison, Dara Huang invites homeowners to embrace a new definition of luxury—one that combines timeless design, sustainability, and functionality. The collection offers an opportunity to invest in furniture that not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of a space but also serves as a long-lasting asset.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What sets Dara Maison apart from other furniture collections?

Dara Maison stands out for its commitment to authenticity and sustainability. The collection offers investment pieces that are designed to last a lifetime, using real materials and craftsmanship.

2. What is the most popular piece from the Dara Maison collection?

The Athena sofa is one of the bestsellers in the collection. It combines orthogonal and curved design elements to create a unique and modular structure.

3. Are Dara Maison’s furniture designs suitable for families?

Yes, Dara Maison’s furniture designs are family-friendly. The sofas are stain-proof and easily cleaned, making them both functional and luxurious.

4. What is Dara Huang’s definition of luxury?

Dara Huang believes that luxury lies in authenticity. She values real materials and craftsmanship, appreciating the natural beauty of each piece. Luxury, for her, is having furniture that adds character and charm to a home.