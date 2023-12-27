New Gallery in 2023 Honors Late Entertainment Figures

A brand-new gallery celebrating the lives and legacies of notable entertainment figures who passed away in 2023 has been unveiled. The gallery features individuals from film, television, theater, and music, all of whom made significant contributions to their respective industries. This year’s gallery includes icons such as Tina Turner, Harry Belafonte, Jeff Beck, Robbie Robertson, and David Crosby.

One of the honorees is beloved comedian Tom Smothers, known for being one half of the popular duo The Smother Brothers. Smothers, who passed away at the age of 86, was not only a talented performer but also a two-time Emmy-nominated producer.

Another prominent figure recognized in the gallery is actor Andre Braugher, who died at the age of 61. Braugher was best known for his Emmy-winning roles in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Thief.” His diverse career spanned both film and television, with notable appearances in movies such as “Glory” and “Primal Fear.”

Actor Ryan O’Neal, who was an Oscar nominee for “Love Story,” is also among the honorees. O’Neal, who passed away at the age of 82, had a successful career in both film and television, with memorable roles in “Paper Moon” and the TV series “Peyton Place.”

Another legendary figure remembered in the gallery is prolific TV producer and writer Norman Lear. Lear, who passed away at the age of 101, was the creator or co-creator of iconic shows such as “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” He was a six-time Emmy winner and an Oscar nominee.

The gallery also commemorates the passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54. Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit series “Friends,” but his talent extended beyond the small screen, with appearances in films like “The Whole Nine Yards” and “Fools Rush In.”

The new gallery aims to pay tribute to these remarkable individuals and their lasting impact on the entertainment industry. As we remember them, their work continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the world.