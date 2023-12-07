Disturbing Incident on Celebrity Cruises Raises Concerns

A recent incident aboard a Celebrity Cruises ship has shocked passengers and raised serious concerns about the safety of children on board. Cris John Pentinio Castor, a 35-year-old youth counselor, has been arrested and now faces federal charges after allegedly admitting to molesting several children during a 10-day voyage in the Caribbean.

The disturbing incident came to light when the parents of a 6-year-old girl accused Castor of touching her inappropriately. The girl bravely shared her experience with the program manager on the ship, detailing how Castor allegedly touched her in the intimate area while she was playing a video game. Although the security video did not capture the act itself, it did show Castor’s hand moving towards the child’s lap.

During the investigation, Castor confessed to not only the abuse of the 6-year-old girl but also to touching at least three other children inappropriately. Shockingly, he admitted to consciously hiding his actions from the ship’s security cameras.

Authorities have charged Castor with abusive sexual contact of a minor under 12. He is currently being held at Broward County’s Paul Rein Detention Facility, awaiting a detention hearing. Celebrity Cruises has taken immediate action, terminating Castor’s employment and fully cooperating with law enforcement.

This distressing incident highlights the urgent need for cruise lines to prioritize the safety and protection of their youngest passengers. It also draws attention to the broader issue of sexual assault on cruise ships. According to data from the Department of Transportation, there were 87 allegations of sexual assault on cruise ships embarking and disembarking in the U.S. last year alone.

As concerned individuals, we must demand that cruise lines take more robust measures to ensure the safety of children and passengers on their ships. It is essential for both the industry and law enforcement to work together to address and prevent such incidents from occurring. Our collective efforts can help create a safer cruise experience for everyone involved.