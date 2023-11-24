Thanksgiving Behind Bars: Celebrity Convicts Enjoy Turkey Feasts

Prisons across America are serving up traditional Thanksgiving meals to their celebrity inmates, including R. Kelly, Tory Lanez, and Todd and Julie Chrisley. However, while the menus may be reminiscent of a classic Thanksgiving spread, these prisoners are about to discover that nothing quite compares to celebrating the holiday at home.

According to leaked prison menus obtained TMZ, the star-studded convicts are being treated to a variety of Thanksgiving staples. At Florida’s FPC Pensacola, Todd Chrisley will feast on roast turkey, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and assorted pies. Meanwhile, Julie Chrisley at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington will enjoy roast turkey or baked turkey ham, baked candied yams, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pie.

Celebrity rapper Tory Lanez, currently incarcerated at California Correctional Institution Tehachapi, will savor roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread dressing, diced carrots, dinner roll, green salad, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Suge Knight, also a prisoner in California at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, shares the same menu as Lanez.

Even Hollywood’s fallen mogul, Harvey Weinstein, at New York’s Mohawk Correctional Facility, will indulge in a Thanksgiving feast. His menu consists of roast turkey, gravy, dressing, whipped potatoes, sliced steamed carrots, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and an enticing ice cream sundae.

While these celebrities may be enjoying a taste of home during the holiday season, their confinement serves as a reminder of the consequences of their actions. Thanksgiving behind bars may never compare to the warmth and familiarity of celebrating with loved ones, but it serves as a poignant reminder that even the famous are not exempt from the reach of the law.

FAQs

Q: Are these prison menus the same every year?

A: Prison menus can vary from year to year, depending on budget constraints and menu planning decisions made correctional facilities.

Q: Do celebrity inmates receive special treatment during the holidays?

A: While the menus may differ slightly, celebrity inmates generally receive the same meals as their fellow prisoners. However, the leaked menus show that some facilities offer a wider variety of dishes on Thanksgiving.

Q: Can celebrity inmates invite guests to celebrate Thanksgiving with them in prison?

A: No, prisoners, including celebrity inmates, are not allowed to have guests join them for holiday celebrations in prison. These occasions are strictly limited to the incarcerated individuals themselves.