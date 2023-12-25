Prison Meals on Christmas: A Peek Inside

In the spirit of the festive season, even America’s most famous prisoners get to enjoy a Christmas meal behind bars. While they may not be home for the holidays, their prison menus still reflect the traditional flavors of the season.

Let’s take a closer look at what some well-known celebrity convicts will find on their plates:

1. Derek Chauvin at Arizona’s FCI Tucson:

– Enjoying herbed Cornish hens, cornbread dressing, garlic cheese potatoes, whole kernel corn, chicken gravy, whole wheat bread, and a holiday dessert.

2. R. Kelly at North Carolina’s FCI Butner Medium I:

– Being served Cornish hens, cream of broccoli, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, dinner rolls, and pecan pie.

3. Josh Duggar at Texas’ FCI Seagoville:

– Savoring a baked Cornish hen, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, dinner rolls, cheese and rice casserole, and holiday pies.

4. Julie Chrisley at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington:

– Tucking into roast turkey, baked candied yams with marshmallows, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, cream gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pecan pie.

5. Todd Chrisley at Florida’s FPC Pensacola:

– Indulging in baked ham, turkey, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, whole wheat bread, fresh fruit, and pie.

6. Joe Exotic at Texas’ FMC Fort Worth:

– Enjoying baked Cornish hens, bread stuffing, macaroni and cheese, carrots, chicken gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a holiday pie.

While these famous prisoners may not have the freedom to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones, the prisons recognize the importance of keeping inmates’ spirits up providing a special meal on Christmas day. Despite their current circumstances, they can at least find some solace in enjoying a meal that reminds them of the traditions and flavors of the holiday season.