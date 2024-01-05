2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Preview of Red Carpet Hair Trends

The countdown to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards has begun, and along with the anticipation for the night’s big winners, fashion and beauty enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over the new hair trends that will grace the red carpet. Celebrity colorists Tracey Cunningham and Jacob Schwartz have given us a sneak peek into the future of hair colors we can expect to see at this star-studded event.

Stunning Jewel Tones

Cunningham predicts that the 2024 Golden Globe Awards will be a playground for high-shine jewel tones. With celebrities like Riley Keogh and Emma Stone, who have both been nominated for Golden Globes, paving the way, we can expect to see an abundance of vibrant shades on the red carpet. Emma Stone’s recent transformation from a long black mane to a short platinum bob and then to a rich red for her nominated role in “Poor Things” serves as a testament to the trend.

Achieving Red-Carpet Shine at Home

If you’re yearning for red-carpet-worthy hair at home, Cunningham recommends using OLAPLEX No.7 Bonding Oil. This product not only adds a sleek and healthy shine to your locks but also helps reduce breakage and manage frizz, replicating the lustrous look often seen on the red carpet.

The Year of the Blonde Continues

Blondes will dominate this award season, according to Schwartz. He foresees his #spunwithgold technique becoming a must-have for his clients, including Margot Robbie, Sydney Sweeney, and Brie Larson. Inspired Botticelli’s artistry in “The Birth of Venus,” Schwartz’s technique creates a natural and effortless look layering shades of blonde, resembling captured light.

Maintaining Effortlessly Healthy Hair

To keep your color vibrant and your hair healthy after highlights, Schwartz recommends using the OLAPLEX 4-in-1 Moisture Mask or the Olaplex No.8 at home. For dull and lackluster hair, he suggests using the Broad Spectrum Chelating Treatment in the salon or the No.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo for regular maintenance.

As we eagerly await the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, one thing is certain: the red carpet will be a vibrant showcase of stunning jewel tones and effortless blondes. Whether you’re attending a star-studded event or simply looking for some hair inspiration, these trends are sure to leave you mesmerized.