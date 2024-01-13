Celebrity Chef Virginia Willis Presents New Book in Griffin

Summary: Experience a delightful evening as renowned chef Virginia Willis graces Griffin with her presence on January 18th at 6:30 p.m. The event, hosted UGA Griffin Continuing Education’s Author Entertainment Series, offers an exciting opportunity to hear Willis talk about her latest book, “Lighten Up Y’all”.

Willis, acclaimed for her expertise in Southern cuisine, will captivate the audience with her passionate storytelling and the inspiration behind her latest publication. In “Lighten Up Y’all”, she shares her secrets and techniques for creating healthier versions of beloved Southern dishes, without compromising on flavor.

Attendees can look forward to an engaging discussion as Willis delves into the origins of her recipes, highlighting the importance of fresh ingredients and innovative cooking methods. With her extensive experience and culinary knowledge, she aims to empower individuals to adopt a balanced and wholesome approach to Southern cooking.

The UGA Griffin Continuing Education platform aims to provide access to enriching experiences and knowledge-sharing opportunities. By hosting events like the Author Entertainment Series, they contribute to the community’s intellectual and cultural growth. The series attracts renowned artists, authors, and industry experts, creating a platform for engaging conversations and fostering a love for literature and creativity.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to interact with Virginia Willis, a prominent figure in the culinary world, and gain valuable insights into healthy Southern cuisine. Book your spot now for an unforgettable evening of culinary wisdom and inspiration in Griffin.