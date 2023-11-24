Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Leftovers: A Savory Twist on the Classic Turkey Sandwich

Introduction

If you’re tired of the same old routine of reheating Thanksgiving leftovers, we have just the recipe to shake things up. Renowned chef Robert Irvine has shared his creative take on the traditional turkey sandwich that will elevate your post-Thanksgiving meal to a whole new level. Get ready to transform “Thanksgiving, again” into “Thanksgiving, but on bread” with this mouthwatering open-faced turkey sandwich.

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftover Meal: Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich

Irvine’s recipe incorporates a variety of delicious ingredients that will add depth and flavor to your leftover turkey. This upgraded sandwich features a slice of toasted crusty white bread topped with crispy bacon, bits of Gruyere cheese, and succulent shredded turkey meat. The secret ingredient that takes this sandwich to the next level is the homemade mornay sauce.

FAQ

What is mornay sauce?

Mornay sauce is a creamy, cheese-based sauce that adds richness and a delightful savory flavor to dishes. In this recipe, Robert Irvine uses mornay sauce to enhance the taste of the turkey sandwich.

Can I substitute any of the ingredients?

Feel free to customize the sandwich to your liking! If you prefer a different type of bread or cheese, go ahead and make those changes. The beauty of this recipe lies in its versatility.

How can I make the sandwich even more interesting?

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can experiment with additional toppings and flavors. Consider adding sliced avocado, caramelized onions, or even a drizzle of cranberry sauce for a tangy twist.

Directions

1. In a medium sauté pan, cook diced bacon over medium heat for 5-8 minutes until crispy.

2. In a separate sauce pot, bring milk to a boil.

3. In another pot, melt butter and add flour. Cook over medium heat for 4-6 minutes, creating a roux.

4. Slowly whisk the heated milk into the roux and let it cook for approximately 10 minutes. Then, fold in the shredded Gruyere cheese until melted and smooth.

5. Place the shredded turkey meat in a 300-degree oven to warm.

6. Toast a slice of crusty white bread and place the heated turkey on top.

7. Drizzle the mornay sauce over the turkey, followed the crispy bacon and a dash of hot sauce.

8. Garnish with chopped parsley and tarragon for added freshness.

9. Enjoy your upgraded Thanksgiving leftovers in the form of a delectable open-faced turkey sandwich!

Give new life to your Thanksgiving leftovers this year and savor every bite of this flavorsome creation. Turn ordinary turkey into an extraordinary culinary experience with celebrity chef Robert Irvine’s ultimate Thanksgiving sandwich. Get creative, add your own twists, and enjoy a delightful meal that celebrates the flavors of the holiday season.

