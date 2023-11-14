Award-Winning Chef Marcus Samuelsson Opens Experiential Restaurant in New Jersey

Renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson, known for cooking for Barack Obama and winning Bravo’s Top Chef Masters, is embarking on a new culinary adventure opening a unique restaurant in New Jersey. The highly anticipated Marcus Live! Bar and Grille will be located in the prestigious American Dream mall, offering Garden State residents a chance to indulge in a presidential dining experience.

Adding to his portfolio of successful restaurants, which includes Marcus B&P in Newark, Samuelsson’s latest venture aims to provide an “experiential” dining concept to patrons. The innovative space, spanning 7,000 square feet, features an open-concept kitchen at the center of the dining room, allowing guests to witness the culinary magic firsthand. According to the chef, the intention is to create a theatrical atmosphere that showcases the craftsmanship and artistry of his team.

To satisfy the appetites of diners, Marcus Live! will present a menu featuring some of Samuelsson’s most celebrated dishes. From Old Bay Crab Cakes to Jerk Pork Belly Wraps, the live audience will be treated to a visual spectacle as the chefs prepare each dish with utmost creativity and precision. Other mouthwatering offerings include Hot Honey Chicken, Miso Halibut, and Banana Pudding, all crafted and presented in Samuelsson’s signature style.

The American Dream mall, known for its diverse entertainment and culinary options, eagerly welcomes Samuelsson’s unique dining concept. Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “Marcus Samuelsson’s culinary chops are undeniable, and we cannot wait for our guests to experience his unique dining concept.”

If you’re visiting the American Dream mall, don’t settle for ordinary fare. Instead, head to Marcus Live! Bar and Grille for an extraordinary dining experience that combines outstanding cuisine with captivating theater-like ambiance. Located at 1 American Dream Way in East Rutherford, the restaurant is set to open in early December.

For updates on the progress of Marcus Live! Bar and Grille, visit their official website at marcuslivebarandgrille.com.