New Restaurant, New Chapter: Nusret Gökçe Expands Saltbae Burger Brand Worldwide

Turkish celebrity chef and entrepreneur Nusret Gökçe, popularly known as Saltbae, has once again made waves in the culinary scene with the opening of his first Saltbae Burger restaurant at Istanbul International Airport. This new establishment, which can accommodate nearly 200 people, is not only one of the largest restaurants at the airport but also a significant milestone in Gökçe’s strategy to expand the brand globally.

Gone are the days when airport dining was limited to fast food chains or lackluster options. Airports around the world have recognized the demand for high-quality dining experiences that reflect the culture of the destinations they serve. The concept of indulging in a gourmet meal before taking off is gaining popularity among travelers.

Saltbae Burger is part of Nusr-Et family of brands, which includes the renowned Nusret Steakhouse. Renowned for its theatrical flair and entertainment, Nusret Steakhouse has captivated diners in various cities across the globe. The expansion of Saltbae Burger signifies a new chapter for the brand, as it plans to revamp its menus, beverage selections, and even the music played in its restaurants worldwide.

While the airport outlets play a vital role in introducing the brand to a global audience, Nusret Gökçe’s culinary empire is already well-established. With locations in major cities such as New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Dubai, both Nusr-Et Steakhouse and Saltbae Burger have garnered a dedicated following. However, not everyone has had the opportunity to visit these restaurants or witness Gökçe’s extraordinary skills firsthand.

Gökçe’s journey to success began when he left school at a young age to become an apprentice in a butcher shop. Over the years, he honed his craft through experiences in different countries and opened his first restaurant in Istanbul back in 2010. Today, he oversees a global brand with 29 restaurants across 14 cities and seven countries.

The expansion of Saltbae Burger is set to reinforce the brand’s presence on a global scale and make Gökçe’s restaurants more accessible to a wider audience. With the rise of social media, Gökçe’s unique style and captivating videos showcasing his meat preparation skills have attracted millions of followers worldwide. His celebrity friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio and David Beckham, also frequently visit his restaurants, adding to their allure.

As Saltbae Burger establishes itself in international airports and continues its expansion plans, more travelers will have the chance to savor the extraordinary culinary experiences that Nusret Gökçe has become synonymous with. So, whether you’re a seasoned foodie or a curious traveler, keep an eye out for Saltbae Burger on your next journey.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Saltbae Burger?

Saltbae Burger is a fast-casual burger restaurant owned Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe. Known for his dramatic flair and entertainment, Gökçe gained fame through social media videos showcasing his unique meat preparation skills and signature “salt sprinkle” move.

Q: Where is the first Saltbae Burger restaurant located?

The first Saltbae Burger restaurant is located at Istanbul International Airport, also known as Istanbul Grand Airport.

Q: How many people can the restaurant accommodate?

The restaurant has seating capacity for nearly 200 people, making it one of the largest restaurants at the airport.

Q: Is Saltbae Burger part of a larger brand?

Yes, Saltbae Burger is one of the restaurants under the Nusr-Et family of brands owned Nusret Gökçe. Another well-known restaurant in this collection is Nusret Steakhouse, which offers high-end steak dining experiences.

Q: In which other cities can you find Nusr-Et restaurants?

Nusr-Et restaurants can be found in various cities worldwide, including New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Dubai, and more.

Q: Is Nusret Gökçe involved in other ventures?

Yes, Nusret Gökçe is a renowned entrepreneur and chef. Apart from his restaurants, he is known for his captivating social media presence and has amassed a massive following on platforms like Instagram. He is also famous for his entertaining interactions with celebrity patrons.

Q: What makes Saltbae Burger unique?

Saltbae Burger stands out for its commitment to quality ingredients, theatrical dining experience, and the global recognition of Nusret Gökçe as a culinary personality. The brand aims to make gourmet dining more accessible in airport settings, providing travelers with exceptional dining options.