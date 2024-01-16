Chef Justin Sutherland Ventures into Exciting New Opportunities

Celebrated chef Justin Sutherland has announced his departure from the Handsome Hog restaurant, a beloved establishment that he helped shape and build. While expressing his gratitude for the experiences he had at the Madison Restaurant Group-owned restaurant, Sutherland explained that he feels it is time for a new chapter in his career.

Although he had hoped to take full ownership of the Handsome Hog, negotiations fell through, leading to his decision to move on. Despite his departure, the restaurant will continue to flourish under the management of Madison.

Sutherland, known for his dynamic culinary skills and charming television presence, is not one to stay still. He plans to expand the reach of two other brands he co-owns with his father, Kerry Sutherland. The first is the Big E, an egg sandwich shop with existing locations in Portland, Oregon, and St. Paul, Minnesota. Sutherland envisions the Big E becoming a multi-location concept with new branches opening in college towns and suburbs nationwide.

The second brand, Northern Soul, aims to capture the spirit of Minnesota with its one-of-a-kind dining experience. Currently, it has one location at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and another at the scenic Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, Minnesota. Sutherland has plans to expand Northern Soul’s footprint and is actively scouting for potential locations both within and outside the state.

In addition to his culinary ventures, Sutherland is making significant strides in his television career. Having won a Daytime Emmy for his outstanding culinary host skills on the show “Taste the Culture,” he is currently working on three pilots for new shows. With these pilots in the works, Sutherland is optimistic about the potential for his continued success on the small screen. He also hopes for the renewal of “Taste the Culture” for a second season, which seems plausible given his recent accolades.

As Chef Justin Sutherland bids farewell to the Handsome Hog, he sets his sights on a future filled with exciting new opportunities in the culinary and entertainment industries.