Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri Continues His Christmas Tradition of Giving Back to Santa Rosa

Celebrity Chef and Santa Rosa resident, Guy Fieri, is once again spreading festive cheer volunteering for The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle donation drive. Fieri will be stationed at the Montgomery Village Shopping Center in Santa Rosa from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, manning a red kettle and ringing a bell in an effort to encourage on-the-spot donations.

The Red Kettle program, which originated in San Francisco in 1891, aims to provide free Christmas dinners to those in need. Over the years, the program has evolved, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars during the holiday season to support various yearlong initiatives. Grant Hansen, spokesperson for The Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division, highlights the vital role the Red Kettle Program plays in funding the organization’s wide range of programs and services across Northern California and Northern Nevada.

As a long-time supporter of The Salvation Army, Fieri understands the impact of their work and the significance of giving back to the community. His involvement extends beyond volunteering at the Red Kettle drive. In 2017, Fieri collaborated with The Salvation Army to provide meals for individuals affected the North Bay wildfires and the brave firefighters tackling the blaze. Furthermore, Fieri has been a consistent participant in events like the Paint the Town Red Annual Civic Dinner and National Donut Day, where he delivers donuts to first responders and law enforcement in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County.

Fieri’s dedication and generosity embody the spirit of the holiday season. He recognizes the importance of the Salvation Army’s work, emphasizing that their support extends far beyond the holiday season. In a heartfelt video from last year’s event, Fieri praised The Salvation Army as “the unsung heroes of our community.” He encouraged others to make a contribution, emphasizing the profound impact these donations have on the community.

