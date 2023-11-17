Celebrity Chef Steps Up to Provide Meals for Seniors during APEC Road Closures

Despite the road closures caused the APEC summit in San Francisco, one celebrity chef has taken it upon herself to ensure that seniors in the city’s SoMa neighborhood still receive their daily meals. With the meal sites in the area forced to close due to the tight security measures, more than 150 seniors were left without their warm meals. That’s when Chef Kathy Fang and her team decided to step in.

The seniors affected the road closures live in the APEC “red zone,” making it extremely challenging for them to navigate the barriers and daily protests to access food. Aware of the dire situation, Fang and her Chinese restaurant collaborated with the city to establish a delivery plan. On Wednesday, they braved the blockaded streets with a police escort to reach over 150 hungry seniors in SoMa.

Fang expressed her gratitude for being able to use her business to serve the community during this challenging time, stating, “Days like this make me grateful for the business I am in. This took a few days of logistics to make sure our seniors are getting a warm meal each day during APEC.”

The collaboration between Chef Kathy Fang, her team, and the city has showcased the power of community support, especially in protecting vulnerable residents. Anni Chung, CEO of San Francisco’s Self-Help for the Elderly, emphasized the importance of not letting the seniors miss out on their meals, stating, “We really don’t want the seniors to not go with hot meals.”

Moving forward, Fang’s restaurant plans to make additional meal deliveries for the seniors on Thursday and Friday. Self-Help for the Elderly has been dedicated to serving seniors in the city since 1966 and appreciates the collaboration and support it has received to fulfill its mission.

