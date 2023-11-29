New Concept in the Works as Popular Raleigh Restaurant Closes

Raleigh restaurateur Ashley Christensen recently announced the upcoming closure of one of her beloved downtown spots. The wood-fired pizza joint, Poole’side Pies on McDowell Street, will be serving its last slice on December 23rd. While it wasn’t an easy decision, Christensen explained that it was made thoughtfully in response to the ever-evolving needs of the community.

Christensen, a local celebrity chef known for her innovative culinary creations, expressed her gratitude to the loyal patrons who have supported Poole’side Pies since its opening in 2019. She assured them that she is already working on a new food concept to fill the soon-to-be-vacant space.

Details about the upcoming venture were not disclosed in the announcement, but given Christensen’s track record of culinary excellence, diners can anticipate an exciting addition to Raleigh’s vibrant food scene. With her keen understanding of the local community’s tastes and preferences, Christensen is sure to deliver yet another unique and memorable dining experience.

As food enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of Christensen’s latest venture, there is no doubt that the closure of Poole’side Pies will mark the end of an era. The wood-fired pizza joint had quickly become a favorite among locals and visitors alike, thanks to its delicious pies and inviting ambiance. While it is always sad to bid farewell to a beloved establishment, the prospects of a new culinary adventure from Christensen certainly offer a bright future for Raleigh’s food enthusiasts.

FAQs

1. When will Poole’side Pies close?

Poole’side Pies will be closing its doors on December 23rd.

2. Will Ashley Christensen open a new restaurant?

Yes, Ashley Christensen is already working on a new food concept to fill the space left Poole’side Pies.

3. What can we expect from Christensen’s new venture?

Details about the upcoming concept have not been revealed, but given Christensen’s culinary excellence, diners can anticipate an exciting addition to Raleigh’s food scene.