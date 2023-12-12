Chef Tyler Anderson Closes Downtown Restaurant to Focus on Expansion

In a strategic move to concentrate on new projects and expansion, renowned chef Tyler Anderson has made the decision to close his downtown restaurant and bar in Hartford. Terreno restaurant and Bar Piña, located in the Goodwin Hotel, will be shuttered while Anderson directs his attention towards Millwright’s in Simsbury and other upcoming ventures.

After a successful six-year run in Hartford, Anderson expressed his excitement about taking on new projects in New York and beyond. While Max Restaurant Group will take over banquets and events at the Goodwin Hotel, there are currently no plans to open a new restaurant on the premises.

Terreno, renowned for its upscale Italian-inspired cuisine and headlined the award-winning celebrity Chef Tyler Anderson, recently reopened in November 2022 after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to its Italian incarnation, the establishment, formerly known as Porrón, served Spanish cuisine.

Alongside Terreno, the lively nighttime hotspot Bar Piña also reopened its doors in April 2022. The bar, described as the perfect place to unwind with a cocktail, added an extra element of entertainment to the Goodwin Hotel.

With the closure of Terreno and Bar Piña, Anderson seeks to channel his entrepreneurial spirit into other ventures, including the expansion and renovation of his renowned fine-dining restaurant, Millwright’s, located in Simsbury. Set in a historic building that has served as a grist mill, a saw mill, a yarn factory, and even a tavern, Millwright’s has gained a reputation as one of Connecticut’s top-rated dining establishments.

The recent closure of Millwright’s was brief, only to accommodate renovations and the addition of new features. The establishment underwent a full refresh to its exterior and added a temperature-controlled dining area with 48 seats, including a bridge construction that is set to be completed in the fall.

As Chef Tyler Anderson begins this exciting new chapter in his culinary journey, patrons can anticipate innovative dining experiences and expansion in other cities, further cementing his reputation as a trailblazing chef.