Breaking News: Bobby’s Burgers to Open New Location at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Coming soon to Raleigh-Durham International Airport is a highly-anticipated addition to the airport’s dining options – Bobby’s Burgers, a popular burger joint owned celebrity chef Bobby Flay. Set to open at the end of 2024, this new establishment aims to provide travelers with what the chain promises as the “ultimate burger experience.”

Chef Bobby Flay, renowned for his iconic restaurants such as Mesa Grill, is excited about expanding his culinary empire to the bustling airport. In a statement, Flay expressed his enthusiasm for joining one of the nation’s prominent hubs for high-profile restaurants. He also shared his delight in being able to offer the delectable flavors of Bobby’s Burgers to hungry travelers passing through Raleigh.

As the name behind beloved Food Network shows like “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Iron Chef,” Bobby Flay is no stranger to the world of gastronomy. With an impressive repertoire and a commitment to serving mouthwatering dishes, it’s no wonder that Bobby’s Burgers has become a favorite among burger enthusiasts across the country.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is recognized for its diverse selection of dining options, and the addition of Bobby’s Burgers will undoubtedly elevate the airport’s culinary scene. Travelers visiting and departing from Raleigh will have the opportunity to indulge in Bobby’s famed burgers, crafted with precision and passion.

