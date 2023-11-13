Newark Vocational High School Students Learn the Art of Vegan Cooking

Celebrity Chef Lyana Blount, the renowned founder of Black Rican Vegan, inspired students at Newark Vocational High School with her plant-based comfort food and entrepreneurial journey. Hosted Newark Public Schools, the event not only educated students about vegan cooking but also emphasized the value of work-based learning and entrepreneurship.

Blount, a culinary sensation with African American and Puerto Rican heritage, showcased her ability to turn her hobby into a thriving business. Instead of simply relaying her story through quotes, the article will delve into the specifics of her journey, offering a fresh perspective on her success.

During the event, students had the opportunity to engage in a lecture, participate in an interactive Q&A session, witness a captivating cooking demonstration Blount herself, and even have their books signed. Culinary and hospitality program students were particularly ecstatic about the event, as it allowed them to gain firsthand experience from a culinary expert.

Work-based learning has become an integral part of the student experience at Newark Vocational High School. By providing state-of-the-art kitchens and facilitating hands-on experiences, the school aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge for future success. Through this approach, students can excel in their careers and confidently embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Superintendent Roger León expressed his enthusiasm for events like these, acknowledging the significant impact they have on students’ career development. The Newark Board of Education’s commitment to incorporating real-world experiences into the curriculum is evident through events like Blount’s visit.

Board President Hasani Council echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how collaborations with experts in various fields can have a life-changing impact on students. The Newark Board of Education strives to create opportunities for students to learn from professionals, broadening their horizons and expanding their possibilities.

Overall, the event featuring Chef Lyana Blount at Newark Vocational High School served as a powerful example of the benefits of work-based learning and showcased the potential for students to pursue their passions and transform them into successful careers.

