Celebrity Birthdays: A Week of Exciting Celebrations

It’s that time of year again when we get to celebrate the birthdays of our beloved celebrities. From iconic actors and musicians to TV personalities and athletes, the week of November 19-25 is full of exciting milestones. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable celebrities who will be blowing out candles this week.

November 19

This day marks the birthdays of several influential figures. Talk show host Dick Cavett turns 87, while media mogul Ted Turner celebrates his 85th birthday. Fashion designer Calvin Klein reaches the age of 81, and sportscaster Ahmad Rashad turns 74. These individuals have left an indelible mark on their respective industries and continue to inspire generations.

November 20

On this day, we celebrate the birthdays of some exceptional talents. Actor Estelle Parsons turns an impressive 96, while comedian Dick Smothers celebrates his 85th birthday. Joining them is musician Joe Walsh who turns 76 and actor Bo Derek who reaches the age of 67. These individuals have entertained us with their incredible skills and performances.

November 21

Mark your calendars for the birthdays of renowned personalities on November 21. Actor Marlo Thomas turns 86, and the ever-charming Goldie Hawn celebrates her 78th birthday. We also celebrate the talents of singer Bjork who turns 58, and actor Carly Rae Jepsen who reaches the age of 38. These individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment.

November 22

On this day, we honor the birthdays of esteemed actors and musicians. Legendary actor Franco Nero celebrates his 82nd birthday, while screenwriter Joe Eszterhas turns 79. Let’s also not forget the multi-talented Bruce Hornsby, who turns 69. These individuals have shaped the entertainment industry with their timeless work.

November 23

As we near the end of the week, we bring attention to the birthdays of talented individuals. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts turns 63, and actor Oded Fehr celebrates his 53rd birthday. Additionally, November 23 marks the 28th birthday of actor Austin Majors. These individuals have left a lasting impact on television and film.

November 24

Country singer Johnny Carver reaches the age of 83 on this day, and actor-comedian Billy Connolly celebrates his 81st birthday. Let’s not forget the contributions of actor Shae D’Lyn, who celebrates her 61st birthday. These individuals have brought entertainment and laughter to audiences worldwide.

November 25

We wrap up the week with some more extraordinary birthdays. Actor John Larroquette turns 76, while singer Amy Grant celebrates her 63rd birthday. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli reaches the age of 68, and actor Christina Applegate turns 52. These individuals have captivated audiences with their talent and style.

Celebrate with us as we wish all these incredible celebrities a very happy birthday!