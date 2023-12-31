Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays This Week

Summary: This article highlights the birthdays of various celebrities throughout the week of January 7th to 13th. Each day features a diverse range of individuals from different industries, including musicians, actors, and directors. As they turn a year older, let’s take a moment to celebrate these talented personalities and acknowledge their significant contributions in their respective fields.

A Week to Celebrate Iconic Figures

The Week of January 7th to 13th is set to be a week filled with birthday celebrations for a wide array of influential figures from the entertainment industry. From musicians to actors, and even directors, these talented individuals continue to make their mark on popular culture.

January 7

The 7th of January marks the birthdays of several notable celebrities. Rolling Stone magazine founder, Jann Wenner, celebrates his 78th birthday alongside singer Kenny Loggins, who turns 76. Other renowned individuals marking this day include actor Nicolas Cage, who turns 60, and TV anchor Katie Couric, who celebrates her 67th birthday.

January 8

On the 8th of January, we celebrate the birthdays of esteemed figures, including singer Shirley Bassey, who turns 87, and actor Michelle Forbes, who is celebrating her 59th birthday. Game show host Bob Eubanks, known for “The Newlywed Game,” also joins the celebration as he turns 86.

January 9

The 9th of January honors the birthdays of iconic singer Joan Baez, who turns 83, and actor J.K. Simmons, famous for his roles in “The Closer” and the “Spider-Man” movies, as he celebrates his 69th birthday.

January 10

Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys starts the celebration on January 10th as he turns 85. We also acknowledge the birthdays of radio and TV personality Howard Stern, who is celebrating his 70th, and actor Olivier Martinez, who turns 58.

January 11

On January 11th, we celebrate the birthdays of singer Mary J. Blige, who turns 53, and actor Amanda Peet, who is celebrating her 52nd birthday. Director Joel Zwick, known for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” also joins the festivities as he turns 82.

January 12

The 12th of January brings birthday celebrations for director John Lasseter, turning 67, and actor Rachael Harris, who is celebrating her 56th birthday. We also acknowledge the birthdays of singer Melanie Chisholm, known as Sporty Spice, who turns 50, and singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp, who celebrates his 46th birthday.

January 13

To wrap up the week, we commemorate the birthdays of actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus as she turns 63, and guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes, who is celebrating his 70th birthday.

As these talented individuals blow out their candles and celebrate another year of life, let us continue to admire their extraordinary contributions to the world of entertainment. Happy Birthday to all!