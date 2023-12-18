Celebrity Birthdays for the Week of Dec. 24-30: A Week Full of Stars

Summary: This week, we celebrate the birthdays of several beloved celebrities from different walks of life. From actors to musicians, these stars have left a mark on the entertainment industry. Let’s take a look at some of the notable names celebrating their special day this week.

Dec. 24: On this day, we wish a happy birthday to actor Grand L. Bush, known for his roles in TV’s “The Visitor” and film’s “Demolition Man.” Also celebrating their birthdays today are actor Stephanie Hodge, musician Ian Burden, actor Anil Kapoor, actor Wade Williams, singer Mary Ramsey, actor Mark Valley, actor Diedrich Bader, actor Amaury Nolasco, singer Ricky Martin, author Stephenie Meyer, TV host Ryan Seacrest, actor Michael Raymond-James, actor Austin Stowell, actor Sofia Black-D’Elia, and singer Louis Tomlinson.

Dec. 25: Today, actor Hanna Schygulla, singer John Edwards, actor Gary Sandy, country singer Barbara Mandrell, actor Sissy Spacek, and many more celebrate their birthdays. From the world of entertainment, to the music industry, these stars continue to captivate audiences with their talent.

Dec. 26: Happy birthday to singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir of The Four Tops, host John Walsh, musician Bob Carpenter, bassist George Porter Jr., and humorist David Sedaris, among others. These individuals have made significant contributions to their respective fields, earning them widespread recognition and admiration.

Dec. 27: On this day, we recognize the birthdays of actor John Amos, guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner, singer Tracy Nelson, actor Gerard Depardieu, and many more. From film and television to music and comedy, these stars have brought joy and entertainment to audiences around the world.

Dec. 28: Actor Maggie Smith, singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter, actor Denzel Washington, and TV personality Gayle King are among the notable individuals celebrating their birthdays today. These talented individuals have achieved remarkable success in their respective careers, becoming household names in the process.

Dec. 29: Celebrating their birthdays today are actor Jon Voight, singer Marianne Faithfull, actor Ted Danson, singer-actor Yvonne Elliman, and many others. These individuals have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, earning accolades and loyal fanbases.

Dec. 30: On the final day of this week, we extend our birthday wishes to actor Russ Tamblyn, singer Noel Paul Stookey, director James Burrows, actor Concetta Tomei, singer Patti Smith, and many more. These stars have made significant contributions to their respective fields, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

As we celebrate the birthdays of these remarkable individuals, we reflect on the impact they have had on our lives. Through their talent and dedication, they continue to inspire and entertain us. Happy birthday to all the stars celebrating this week!