Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Excitement Builds as Rumored Cast List Circulates

With the highly anticipated return of Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, fans are buzzing with excitement. Although the release date has not been officially announced, a rumored cast list for the upcoming season is making waves online.

Among the speculated participants are twin stars Edward and John Grimes, who showed their interest in joining the show commenting on ITV’s Instagram announcement. The leaked cast list also includes American actor John Barrowman, drag queen Baga Chipz, and television presenter Linda Robson. Gary Lucy, Joey Essex, and Scarlett Moffatt are also rumored to be partaking in the reality TV extravaganza.

According to The Mirror, Love Island star Curtis Pritchard is expected to join the housemates in the upcoming season. Other reported contestants include Richard Blackwood, Nicola Adams, X-Factor judge Louis Walsh, Matthew Wolfenden, Tinchy Stryder, Ade Adepitan, Miriam Margolyes, and Chelsee Healey.

Rumors had circulated earlier that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, would be among the contestants. However, her representatives swiftly dismissed these claims, stating that the Duchess does not consider reality TV formats and will not be appearing on the show.

While ITV has not released an official list of housemates, a spokesperson for Big Brother clarified that the rumored cast list is based on pure speculation. Fans are eagerly awaiting a trailer for the new season, which will be live-streamed on ITVX and STV player.

As the anticipation continues to build, viewers are keeping a close eye on any updates regarding the cast and release date of Celebrity Big Brother 2024. Stay tuned for more information on this highly anticipated reality TV comeback.