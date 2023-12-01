Celebrity Barber Inspires and Empowers Future Barbers at Dobbins Technical High School

At Dobbins Technical High School in Philadelphia, a remarkable program is empowering young minds and preparing them for successful careers as licensed barbers. Spearheading this initiative is Faheem Alexander, a celebrity barber with over 30 years of experience and a strong passion for mentoring aspiring barbers.

Inside Dobbins, a dedicated wing has been transformed into the Mustang Barbershop, where students learn all aspects of hair and skin care. It is not just a classroom, but a place where students can receive haircuts, meals, and clothing. This holistic approach ensures that students have all their basic needs met while pursuing their dreams in barbering.

Michael Bell, a 15-year-old aspiring barber, takes great pride in managing the shop and dreams of making his mother proud through his haircutting skills. He is just one of the many students who enter the program in their sophomore year and graduate with 1,250 hours towards their professional barber license.

Faheem Alexander, who has cut the hair of Philadelphia icons like the members of The Roots, shares his wealth of knowledge and experience with his students. While working for The Roots for 22 years, he gained valuable education that he now imparts to his students. His simple but meaningful advice to them is to obtain a high school diploma and a professional barber license, which can open doors to a fulfilling career.

This program at Dobbins not only equips students with the necessary technical skills but also instills in them the importance of education and professionalism. Faheem Alexander’s dedication to inspiring and empowering young minds is truly making a difference in the lives of these future barbers.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the program at Dobbins Technical High School?

A: The program prepares students to become licensed barbers and provides them with holistic support to meet their basic needs.

Q: How many hours do students earn towards their professional barber license?

A: By the time they graduate, students have earned 1,250 hours towards their professional barber license.

Q: What advice does Faheem Alexander give to his students?

A: Faheem Alexander advises his students to obtain a high school diploma and a professional barber license to set themselves up for success in their careers.

Q: Who has Faheem Alexander cut the hair of?

A: Faheem Alexander has cut the hair of Philadelphia icons like the members of The Roots.