Spain Welcomes the Celebrity Baking Extravaganza – Bake Off – Famosos al Horno

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE has licensed the highly popular format of The Great Celebrity Bake Off from Love Productions, bringing the thrill of baking to Spanish screens. The flamboyantly titled Spanish series, Bake Off – Famosos al Horno, will be locally produced Boxfish and aired on RTVE’s La 1 Channel. Spanning across several episodes, this delightful competition will showcase 14 renowned celebrities from diverse backgrounds, including music, sports, acting, and gastronomy, as they compete for the title of the best pastry chef in Spain and a prize that they will later donate to a charity of their choice.

In order to claim the prestigious title and the accompanying worthy prize, these celebrities will face a series of increasingly difficult baking tasks. Everything they create will be carefully evaluated the Bake Off judges, which include celebrated chef Paco Roncero, who has received numerous awards for his culinary expertise.

Since its inception in 2012, The Great Bake Off format has achieved phenomenal success globally. With almost 200 series recorded worldwide and over 2,000 episodes spanning various countries, including Argentina, Australia, Germany, Japan, Kenya, and Thailand, it has captivated a vast audience and become a true cultural phenomenon.

“The Great Bake Off continues to bring together audiences around the world, and I’m thrilled that RTVE will now be the next destination for this format in Spain,” says André Renaud, Senior Vice President, Global Format Sales at BBC Studios Distribution. Renaud expresses his delight in having Boxfish once again produce the show in Spain. Additionally, RTVE’s Head of Entertainment, Miriam García Corrales, shares her confidence in the format’s success and its ability to entertain, excite, and pique interest in the intricate art of baking.

With the combination of fierce competition among top celebrities, tantalizing desserts, and generous doses of humor, Bake Off – Famosos al Horno promises to conquer the hearts of Spanish viewers. Get ready to immerse yourself in this ultimate baking showdown, where skill, creativity, and a touch of celebrity sparkle will take center stage. Stay tuned to La 1 Channel on RTVE for the sweetest treat of entertainment in 2024!

FAQ

1. How many celebrities will compete in Bake Off – Famosos al Horno?

Fourteen talented celebrities from various fields will showcase their baking skills in the Spanish adaptation of the show.

2. Who will host Bake Off – Famosos al Horno?

Renowned actor and presenter Paula Vazquez will lead the proceedings and keep the audience engaged throughout the competition.

3. What is the prize for the winner of Bake Off – Famosos al Horno?

The winner will be crowned the best pastry chef in Spain and will have the opportunity to donate a prize of their choosing to a charity.

4. Who are the judges on Bake Off – Famosos al Horno?

The esteemed panel of judges includes the multi-award-winning chef Paco Roncero, who will bring his culinary expertise to evaluate the contestants’ creations.

(Source: BBC Studios Distribution, bbcdistribution.com)