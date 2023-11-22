Local Celebrities Join Forces to Support United Way in Annual Grocery Bagging Event

Local celebrities from across Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama will be stepping out of their limelight and into Food City supermarkets on Tuesday to participate in the grocery chain’s 17th annual Celebrity Bagging Event. The event aims to raise funds and support for the United Way in various communities.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., esteemed local officials, business leaders, and educators will take on the role of baggers, assisting shoppers with their groceries and sharing valuable consumer tips. The event not only highlights the generosity and community spirit of these public figures but also provides an opportunity for shoppers to contribute to the United Way’s local campaigns.

Throughout the day, shoppers will have multiple options to support the cause. They can choose to donate to the United Way at the checkouts, conveniently add their contribution to their grocery bill, or place their donation in collection containers available in-store.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the purpose of the Celebrity Bagging Event?

A: The Celebrity Bagging Event is an annual fundraiser that aims to support the United Way in local communities.

Q: Who participates in the Celebrity Bagging Event?

A: Local celebrities, including officials, business leaders, and educators, come together to bag groceries and provide consumer tips.

Q: How can shoppers contribute to the United Way during the event?

A: Shoppers can donate to the United Way at the checkouts, add their contribution to their grocery bill, or use the collection containers available in-store.

As the event unfolds, you can find local celebrities bagging groceries at the Food City located at 5604 Hixson Pike in Hixson and at the Food City at 255 Ocoee Crossing North in Cleveland, Tennessee.