In an exciting year for celebrity parents, 2024 is shaping up to be filled with new arrivals. From actors and reality stars to musicians and athletes, a variety of famous faces will be welcoming little ones into the world. Let’s take a look at some of the notable celebrity birth announcements for 2024.

Clare Crawley, known for her appearance on “The Bachelorette,” will be expecting her first baby with her husband Ryan Dawkins in January. The couple is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their daughter, who will be born via surrogate. Reality star Amanda Stanton is also due in January with her third baby, her first with husband Michael Fogel.

“The Bachelor” star Nick Viall is excitedly anticipating the birth of his first baby with his fiancée Natalie Joy. The couple will be welcoming a baby girl. Actress Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green, a fellow actor, are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

Singer Jessie James Decker and former NFL player Eric Decker will be expanding their family with the arrival of their fourth baby, a baby boy. Singers Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner will also be celebrating the addition of their third child this year.

Supermodel Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel are expecting their fourth baby, a baby boy. Actors Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman will embark on parenthood for the first time this year.

As the year progresses, we can expect even more famous faces to announce their joyous news. From actors and singers to reality stars and athletes, the world of celebrity babies continues to captivate our attention. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on these famous arrivals in 2024.

Summary

In 2024, several celebrities will become parents, welcoming new additions to their families. The diverse group of famous personalities includes actors, reality stars, musicians, and athletes. Expectant mothers include “The Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley, reality star Amanda Stanton, and actress Sienna Miller, among others. Singer Jessie James Decker and former NFL player Eric Decker are anticipating their fourth child, while supermodel Miranda Kerr is preparing for her fourth baby as well. This year is set to be filled with exciting celebrity birth announcements, and we can’t wait to see what names these famous parents choose for their little ones.