New Parents in Hollywood Welcome Their Little Bundles of Joy

In 2023, Hollywood saw a wave of new parents and expanding families. From celebrity power couples to famous singles, there were many joyful announcements throughout the year. Here are some of the notable additions to the Hollywood family scene.

January was a busy month for new arrivals. Bria Myles and Vincent Morales, a couple who found love on Married At First Sight, celebrated the birth of their first child, Aury Bella Morales. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, Dancing with the Stars pros, welcomed their baby boy, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who had previously experienced a pregnancy loss, were overjoyed to announce the arrival of their rainbow baby, daughter Esti Maxine.

Other January arrivals included Dylan Rose Lawrence, the first child of Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope. Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley, the couple behind Dan+Shay, introduced their third child, Abram Shay Mooney. Paris Hilton realized her dream of motherhood with the birth of her baby boy, Phoenix, born via surrogate. Shemar Moore became a first-time dad at 52 with the arrival of his daughter, Frankie Moore.

Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino became parents for the second time with the birth of their daughter, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino. Casey Wilson and David Caspe, known for their involvement in the TV series Happy Endings, welcomed their third child, Frances “Frankie” Rose Caspe, through surrogacy.

Molly Bernard, from the show Younger, proudly announced the birth of their baby girl with partner Hannah Lieberman. And last but not least, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, the Maroon 5 frontman and supermodel, welcomed their third child.

These new parents expressed their joy and gratitude on social media, sharing adorable photos and heartfelt captions. It’s wonderful to see so many Hollywood couples embracing parenthood and growing their families.