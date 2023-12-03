A New Perspective: Celebrity Ascent Offers a Luxurious and Spacious Cruise Experience

Celebrity Ascent, the fourth ship in the Edge class of ships Celebrity Cruises, has been making waves in the cruise industry with its unique design and upscale experience. Although we had our doubts about the ship before our recent cruise, we were pleasantly surprised and left incredibly impressed.

Measuring at 140,000 gross tons, Celebrity Ascent may not be as large as some of the newer mega ships in the market, but what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in spaciousness. From the moment we stepped onboard, we were struck the ship’s elegant and contemporary design. It felt less like a traditional cruise ship and more like a luxurious resort.

One of the standout features of Celebrity Ascent is its Grand Plaza, a multi-story atrium centered around the Martini Bar. This vibrant space serves as a hot spot on the ship, particularly in the evenings when it comes alive with music and activity. The asymmetrical shape, contemporary decor, and wide-open layout create a modern and inviting atmosphere.

But what truly sets Celebrity Ascent apart is the attention to detail in maximizing space throughout the ship. It’s evident in the wider hallways, high ceilings, and spacious cabin doorways. Even with a two-thirds full capacity on our inaugural sailing, there was still plenty of room for everyone to comfortably navigate the ship.

If you’ve ever found yourself feeling crowded on a cruise, Celebrity Ascent offers a refreshing solution. With a space ratio of 43.1 at full occupancy, this ship provides a remarkable sense of openness that allows guests to relax and enjoy their surroundings.

From the Grand Plaza to the well-designed buffet area, Celebrity Ascent offers a feast for the eyes with its thoughtful layout and sophisticated ambiance. Whether it’s the stunning theater or the numerous dining options, the ship exudes elegance and offers a truly luxurious experience.

If you’re seeking a cruise vacation that combines space, style, and exceptional service, look no further than Celebrity Ascent. This ship sets a new standard for upscale cruising, making it a must-try for both experienced and first-time cruisers.

FAQs

Q: Can children sail on Celebrity Ascent?



A: Celebrity Ascent is primarily geared toward adults but welcomes children as well.

Q: How does Celebrity Ascent compare to other cruise lines?



A: Celebrity Ascent offers a unique and upscale experience that sets it apart from other cruise lines. Its spaciousness, contemporary design, and attention to detail make it a standout in the industry.

Q: What is the space ratio of Celebrity Ascent?



A: Celebrity Ascent has a space ratio of 43.1 at 100% occupancy, which ensures a remarkably spacious environment for guests.

Q: What are some standout features of Celebrity Ascent?



A: The Grand Plaza, the Martini Bar, the elegant theater, and the sophisticated dining options are just a few of the standout features that make Celebrity Ascent a remarkable cruise ship.