Legal Troubles Plague Celebrities in 2023

Celebrities are not immune to legal issues, and 2023 was no exception. From copyright infringement to sexual assault allegations, several high-profile individuals found themselves facing charges, lawsuits, and trials.

One of the notable cases involved rapper Bad Bunny, who was sued for copyright infringement his ex-girlfriend. She claimed that her voice recording was being used without her permission in his songs. Bad Bunny’s legal team argued that the musical elements in question were not protected copyright.

Comedian Bill Cosby faced multiple lawsuits for sexual assault and abuse. Nine women accused Cosby of using his fame and status to victimize them, while another woman, who worked on “The Cosby Show,” claimed he drugged and abused her. Despite more than 60 accusations, Cosby has consistently denied all allegations.

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson faced a reckless driving charge, resulting in community service and other penalties. Davidson crashed into a home in Beverly Hills, leading to his arrest. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Legendary actor Robert De Niro was sued for subjecting his former personal assistant to a toxic work environment. Although De Niro was found not personally liable, his production company was held responsible and ordered to pay more than $1.2 million in damages.

Jamie Foxx faced a lawsuit for sexual assault and battery. The incident allegedly occurred in 2015 at a popular New York City restaurant. The plaintiff claims that Foxx physically and offensively touched her without consent while appearing intoxicated.

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled a civil sex abuse lawsuit just as the trial was about to begin. The settlement resolved accusations of rape dating back to 2013. Gooding had previously pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman in a nightclub in 2018.

In a controversial ruling, a California appeals court revived lawsuits against the late Michael Jackson for sexual abuse. The court allowed two men to proceed with their claims, arguing that Jackson’s corporations had a responsibility to protect them.

Singer Lizzo faced a lawsuit from three former dancers, alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit accused Lizzo and her production company of pressuring the dancers to engage with nude performers.

These cases serve as a reminder that no one is above the law, regardless of wealth, fame, or influence. The legal system aims to hold all individuals accountable for their actions, including celebrities.