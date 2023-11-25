Famous People You Didn’t Know Were Family

Celebrities often seem like they belong to a separate world, detached from our everyday lives. But, surprisingly, there are many famous individuals who are actually related blood. These family connections, sometimes lesser-known, can shed light on the genetics behind talent and success in the entertainment industry. Here are some notable examples of celebrities who share familial ties:

1. Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein: Jonah Hill’s breakthrough role was in the teen comedy Superbad, while Beanie Feldstein rose to fame with her performance in Booksmart. Despite the age gap, they are siblings.

2. Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt: Having the Vanderbilt last name is already synonymous with wealth and fame. Anderson Cooper, renowned newscaster and occasional host of “Jeopardy,” is the son of Gloria Vanderbilt.

3. Josh Brolin and Barbra Streisand: Barbra Streisand, known for her illustrious career as an actress and singer, is the stepmother of Josh Brolin, who has made a name for himself in movies like Men in Black III and No Country for Old Men.

4. Snoop Dogg and Sasha Banks: Beyond his iconic rap career and multiple endeavors, Snoop Dogg is related to Mercedes Varnado, better known as WWE superstar Sasha Banks. Snoop even performed during one of her WWE ring walks.

5. Brandy and Snoop Dogg: Another relative of Snoop Dogg is the talented singer and actress Brandy. Both have achieved success in the music and acting industries.

6. Jayne Mansfield and Mariska Hargitay: Mariska Hargitay, known for her role in Law and Order: SVU, is the daughter of Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay. Mansfield was a famous face of her era, while Hargitay portrayed Hercules during his acting career.

7. Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer: Comedian Amy Schumer and political figure Chuck Schumer are actually cousins. While they collaborate on political matters, their comedic endeavors have not overlapped.

8. Jason Schwartzman and Talia Shire: Talia Shire, recognized for her roles in the Rocky movies and The Godfather films, is the mother of Jason Schwartzman, who has made a name for himself in movies like Rushmore.

9. Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt: Known for his iconic role as Norm on Cheers, George Wendt is the uncle of Jason Sudeikis. Sudeikis, a talented actor, achieved recent success with the TV series Ted Lasso.

10. Warren Beatty and Shirley MacLaine: These Hollywood legends, despite having different last names, are siblings. Both Beatty and MacLaine have been recognized with prestigious awards, including Oscars.

Overall, discovering the hidden familial connections between celebrities provides a fascinating glimpse into the intertwined nature of talent and fame. These relationships highlight the diverse paths individuals take to success and remind us that even in the glitzy world of entertainment, family remains an influential force.