Unforgettable Animated Roles Celebrities You Never Knew About

Celebrities like Cameron Diaz, Drake, and The Rock have not only graced us with chart-topping songs and iconic films but have also left their mark on the animation world. While their captivating roles in classics like “Charlie’s Angels” and “Jumanji” are widely recognized, there are several lesser-known animated roles that deserve our attention.

Cameron Diaz, known for her stunning performances in live-action movies, also lent her voice to the animated film “Shrek” as Princess Fiona. Diaz brought charm, wit, and a touch of vulnerability to the beloved character, making Fiona one of the most memorable princesses in animation history.

Drake, the acclaimed rapper, proves his versatility in the entertainment industry voicing the character Ethan in the animated film “Ice Age: Continental Drift.” While Drake is known for his rap skills, his voice acting talent shines through as he brings a lovable and comedic element to the role.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, famous for his action-packed roles in movies like “Fast & Furious,” surprised fans with his impeccable talent in the animation realm. In the film “Moana,” Johnson voices the demigod Maui, where he delivers a charismatic performance and showcases his singing abilities.

These celebrities have not only entertained us with their on-screen presence but have also contributed to the animation industry giving life to memorable characters. Their talent extends beyond live-action movies and music, demonstrating their versatility and dedication to their craft.

So, the next time you watch these celebrities in their iconic roles, take a moment to appreciate their lesser-known but equally captivating performances in animated films. Their contributions to the animation world are undoubtedly memorable and deserving of our recognition.