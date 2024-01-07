Surprising Celebrity Family Connections: Ciara and Derek Jeter are Cousins

Ciara was left amazed after discovering on the show Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. that former professional baseball player Derek Jeter is her cousin. Sharing a clip from the show on her Instagram, Ciara expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to learn about her family genealogy. The preview revealed that Ciara and Jeter share a common stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome. Jeter inherited this chromosome from his mother. What’s even more surprising is that Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, unknowingly posed for a photo with Jeter back in 2015 at the ESPY Awards.

But Ciara and Jeter aren’t the only ones in the entertainment industry with unexpected familial ties. Gabrielle Union and rapper Saweetie recently revealed that they are second cousins. Saweetie shared on Twitter that her father and Union’s father are first cousins, and Union’s grandmother is Saweetie’s aunt Joanne Glass, who inspired the character Eva from the film “Deliver Us From Eva.”

Actress Yara Shahidi and rapper Nas also share a family connection, as they are cousins. Yara showcased their close relationship on her Facebook Watch show, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off.” She posted a clip of their family get-together, which featured Nas, his daughter Destiny, Yara’s brother Sayeed, and herself.

Legendary singer Whitney Houston and Dionne Warwick were not only friends but also cousins. Both singers honed their voices in the church choir, and Dionne described Whitney’s talent as “preordained,” as if it was destined for her to become a renowned vocalist.

Another surprising cousin duo is Dame Dash and Stacey Dash. Although they may not have a close relationship anymore, their shared last name hinted at their familial connection. Stacey appeared in films produced Dame’s early Rocafella Films, such as “Paper Soldiers.”

Last but not least, Brandy and Snoop Dogg are distant cousins. They posed together for a photo before a basketball game, showcasing their unexpected family tie. These unexpected celebrity family connections demonstrate the small world that Hollywood truly is, where talent and family ties can intersect in surprising ways.