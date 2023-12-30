Famous Stars Who Embrace Their Irish Roots Through Name Changes

Many famous stars throughout history have proudly showcased their Irish heritage to the world, whether it be through their music, acting, or public persona. While some celebrities have kept their birth names intact, others have opted for name changes that sound more appealing to a global audience or are easier to pronounce. Here are some well-known stars who have changed their Irish surnames:

1. Hozier: The singer-songwriter, born Andrew Byrne, adopted the stage name Hozier to match his enigmatic, indie-rock persona.

2. Piers Morgan: The controversial TV presenter, whose real name is Piers Stefan O’Meara, decided to use his stepfather’s surname, Morgan, after his father passed away.

3. Emily Ratajkowski: The model and actress dropped her other surname, O’Hara, which may have contributed to the difficulty some people face when trying to pronounce her name. She has always expressed pride in her Irish heritage.

4. David Bowie: Despite his very British identity, the legendary pop icon had deep Irish roots. His real name was David Robert Jones, and his great-grandmother emigrated from Co Tipperary to Manchester.

5. Dusty Springfield: Born Mary Isobel Catherine Bernadette O’Brien to Irish immigrant parents, the English singer decided to go the name Dusty Springfield, which was catchy and accessible to audiences worldwide.

6. Bono: One of the most recognizable stage names belongs to Irishman Paul Hewson. “Bono” is an alteration of the Latin phrase “Bonavox,” meaning “good voice.” He adopted this alias when U2 was formed.

7. Vogue Williams: The Irish TV personality and podcast host started her career as Vogue Wilson but decided to keep her birth name after marrying Spencer Matthews, stating it would be too much of a hassle to change it again.

8. Enya: Native Irish speaker Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin became known as Enya at the suggestion of her producer, who foresaw potential pronunciation difficulties.

9. Maureen O’Hara: The renowned actress changed her name from Maureen Fitzsimons under the guidance of English actor Charles Laughton. Despite initial resistance, she embraced the new name Maureen O’Hara.

10. Elvis Costello: With the birth name Declan Patrick MacManus, the British rock star’s Irish heritage is evident. He often goes the initials E.C., a convention common in Irish families.

While these celebrities have varied reasons for adopting new names, their core fact remains the same: they proudly embrace and celebrate their Irish roots.