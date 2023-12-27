2023: Celebrities Rocked Controversies

Throughout this year, several celebrities have found themselves at the center of public backlash and controversies, with their actions ranging from morally questionable to downright offensive. While not all of them have been canceled, the loss of public respect has certainly affected their reputations and social media presence.

One such celebrity is Matt Rife, a comedian who gained popularity on TikTok. However, his Netflix special, “Natural Selection,” faced immense criticism for his jokes about domestic violence. Online backlash ensued, prompting Rife to release a statement and redirect users to a website offering an “apology.” Despite the controversy, Rife still maintains his massive TikTok following of 18 million.

Another star embroiled in controversy is Tom Sandoval, a cast member of “Vanderpump Rules.” Sandoval’s reputation as a cheating boyfriend was solidified when news emerged that he had cheated on his long-term girlfriend with her ex-best friend. While the world may perceive him as a jerk, his career remains intact with TV gigs and continued involvement in “Vanderpump Rules.”

Singer Lizzo faced allegations of sexual harassment, body-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment her former dancers and others. Lizzo vehemently denied these accusations, stating that she would prove her innocence in a court of law. However, the negative fallout caused her to lose over 220,000 Instagram followers, leaving her career uncertain.

Julianna Margulies, known for her role on “The Good Wife,” received criticism for comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war on a podcast. Her statements were deemed offensive and sparked backlash on social media, branding her as racist and homophobic. Margulies later issued an apology, expressing her regret for the offensive remarks.

Rapper and producer P. Diddy, aka Sean Combs, faced severe allegations of sexual assault, with his ex-girlfriend Cassie filing a lawsuit accusing him of trafficking, rape, and physical abuse. While the lawsuit was settled out of court, the hashtag #SurvivingDiddy gained momentum, suggesting that more women might come forward with similar accusations.

In conclusion, 2023 has been a year filled with controversies for various celebrities. While some manage to continue their careers relatively unscathed, others face significant challenges as they navigate the fallout from their actions. Only time will tell how these controversies will shape their futures in the entertainment industry.